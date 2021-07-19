The rocky path facing Chinese companies tapping US markets

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing at its headquarters in Beijing on July 2, 2021.
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing at its headquarters in Beijing on July 2, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    22 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - The race by Chinese Internet companies to raise money in the United States stock market this year came to an abrupt halt after Didi's rush to sell shares on the New York Stock Exchange without the blessing of the Chinese authorities backfired.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) abroad by private companies like Didi did not previously require official approval by Chinese regulators, but they usually still needed an unofficial nod. By proceeding without such a signal, the Chinese ride-hailing giant wound up under national security review, its apps removed from app stores, and its shares trading 14.5 per cent below the IPO price.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 