The road to recovery from the 2011 tsunami in Singapore's Olympic host town in Japan

TOKYO - Mr Haruki Saito grew up with a clear pristine view of the Pacific Ocean from his home in the coastal city of Rikuzentakata in Iwate prefecture, a view that is now blocked by a 12m seawall.

Despite the horrors of March 11, 2011, when his city was inundated by waves as high as 17.6m and claimed the lives of one in 10 residents, he is uncomfortable with the barrier.