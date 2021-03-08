For Subscribers
Power Play
The race for space
Beijing's ambitions have caught the attention of Washington, whose officials increasingly see the cosmos as the next frontier of US-China competition. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Just before the Chinese New Year, the Tianwen-1 spacecraft made history for China when it began its orbit of Mars after a 202-day journey.
Zooming through the cosmos, the Chinese spacecraft - whose name means questioning the heavens - was hot on the heels of the United Arab Emirates' interplanetary probe, Hope.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.