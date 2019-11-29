The US Bills on Hong Kong and their implications

WHAT ARE THE BILLS ABOUT?

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act puts the special treatment that the former British colony enjoys under US law under tighter scrutiny, linked to the extent of Hong Kong's autonomy from Beijing.

It requires the US State Department to certify, at least annually, that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify favourable US trading terms that have helped it to maintain its position as a world financial centre.

The Act also threatens sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials for human rights violations.

It states that the US should allow Hong Kong residents to obtain visas to work or study in the US - even if they have been arrested for being part of "non-violent protests supporting human rights or the rule of law".

A second Bill, called Protect Hong Kong Act, will ban the export of crowd-control munitions, including tear gas, rubber bullets, stun guns and tasers, to the Hong Kong police force.

WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS?

Rescinding Hong Kong's "special status" would effectively mean treating the Asian financial hub no differently than any other Chinese city.

For instance, this means that US tariffs on Chinese goods would also apply to exports from Hong Kong.

A loss of the status could also jeopardise the over US$30 billion (S$41 billion) in trade between Hong Kong and the US.

BE THERE FOR HONG KONG Now is the time for the Western world to stand with Hong Kong. PROMINENT ACTIVIST JOSHUA WONG, who lobbied for the new US laws.

BAD INTENTION The motive is clearly to destroy Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, the 'one country, two systems' practice, and undermine the Chinese nation's endeavour to realise great rejuvenation. CHINA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY, as it warned of countermeasures.