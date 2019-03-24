Thai princess a guest at wedding of Thaksin's child

The wedding of the youngest child of Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in Hong Kong has drawn much attention, just before a general election in his country.

Lots of coiffured hair, lace and glitter could be seen at the Rosewood Hotel in the Victoria Dockside area, overlooking Kowloon's waterfront, last Friday.

Among the guests were Thailand's Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, who was put forward last month as a candidate for prime minister by the Thai Raksa Chart party, which is allied with the powerful Shinawatra clan. The move was struck down soon after by her brother, King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

At about 5.15pm on Friday, Thaksin's sister, Yingluck, who like her brother is a former premier, was spotted in a peach-coloured dress. She greeted the media camped outside the hotel.

Thaksin, who is in self-exile, had said he was "very happy" when he arrived at the wedding venue some time after 4pm. He has three children - two daughters and one son.

Security at the ultra-luxurious hotel - which opened its doors only this month - was exceptionally tight ahead of the wedding of Ms Paetongtarn "Ing" Shinawatra and professional pilot Pidok Sooksawas, the South China Morning Post reported.

Today's election in Thailand is the first in the kingdom since a coup in 2014.

The ballot is also the first under new rules which will mean that winning the popular vote does not automatically translate into leading a government or choosing the next prime minister.

Instead, 250 appointed senators are poised to play a key role in shaping Thailand's next administration.