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Textile factory fire in southern Chinese city of Foshan kills 8

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The fire was extinguished in about an hour, state television reported.

The fire was extinguished in about an hour, state television reported.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING – A fire that broke out at a textile factory in the Chinese city of Foshan in southern Guangdong province on Sept 20 killed eight people and injured one, state media said on Sept 21.

The fire broke out at 3.12pm in a two-storey building inside an industrial park and was extinguished in about an hour, state television reported.

The damaged building is used for production activities including denim fabric washing and the fire did not spread to other areas, according to the report.

A social media video verified by Reuters showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the building; a slightly taller building nearby seemed unaffected.

Search-and-rescue operations have concluded and the cause of fire is under investigation, the state television report said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.