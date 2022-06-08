Testing period

Parents waiting outside a school in Jiangsu province (above) and wishing their children good luck in Beijing yesterday, the first day of China's national college entrance examination, known as "gaokao". The Chinese authorities have taken measures to ensure that candidates are able to sit the exam on schedule this year despite the impact of Covid-19 resurgences. This year's gaokao saw a record 11.93 million candidates. Apart from 330,000 ordinary exam rooms and 1.02 million proctors and relevant staff members, additional backup rooms, sites and personnel have been reserved for the all-important event.

