Tesla’s Musk planning to visit China in April, seeking meeting with PM Li Qiang

Tesla's Shanghai plant is the electric carmaker's largest production hub. PHOTO: REUTERS
SHANGHAI – Tesla chief executive Elon Musk is making plans to visit China as early as April and is seeking a meeting with China’s Premier Li Qiang, two people with knowledge of planning for the trip have told Reuters.

Tesla and China’s State Council Information Office did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

China is Tesla’s second-largest market after the United States and its Shanghai plant is the electric carmaker’s largest production hub.

A visit by Mr Musk would mark the first time he has visited China since the Covid-19 pandemic and since Mr Xi Jinping secured a third term as China’s president. REUTERS

