Tesla CEO takes part in China event led by Xi's global cooperation pledge

BEIJING • Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China's World Internet Conference, an annual showcase taking place against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.

Yesterday's summit was opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping's promise that China will work with all countries to create a vibrant digital economy and improve supervision effectiveness, in remarks delivered by Vice-Premier Liu He.

Hosted in Wuzhen, this is the eighth edition of a series that Mr Xi launched with much fanfare in 2014 to mark the globalisation of China's Internet sphere.

Also taking part in the event via teleconference were Mr Pat Gelsinger, the recently appointed CEO of Intel, and Mr Cristiano Amon, who stepped into the top role at Qualcomm this summer.

The inclusion of these US business leaders alongside domestic firms such as Alibaba Group Holding and Xiaomi may restore some sense of normalcy in the midst of an 11-month campaign to rein in the power of big tech.

"At Tesla, we are glad to see a number of laws and regulations that have been released to strengthen data management," Mr Musk said via video.

"Tesla has set up a data centre in China to localise all data generated from our business here, including production, sales, service and charging," he added, specifying for the first time the kinds of information to be stored locally.

"Data protection is not only an issue of one single company but should (also) be a mutual effort for all industry players."

It marks the second time in 10 days that Mr Musk has lauded China's credentials as "a global leader in digitalisation", adding that Tesla will continue to expand its investment into the country and "hopes to contribute to build a digitised future of shared benefits, responsibilities, and governance".

Qualcomm's Mr Amon commended the speed of China's 5G roll-out and the many relationships his company has cultivated with local device makers, urging American and Chinese companies to work together more.

This collaborative international tone was in contrast to the great domestic upheaval for China's Internet firms.

From Mr Jack Ma's Alibaba and Ant Group to Tencent Holdings and Didi Global, the biggest tech companies have weathered a series of crackdowns that expanded from online commerce to gaming, entertainment and online finance.

All are dealing with heightened uncertainty as Beijing takes steps to rein in unruly Internet spheres and nudge its youth towards more productive pastimes.

Tech billionaires from Mr Ma to Meituan founder Wang Xing and Didi's Mr Cheng Wei have been put on notice, as a raft of edicts wipe out chunks of their fortunes on markets and regulators warn others against speaking out.

"Platform companies should stand up to help solve top concerns from the public and the government regarding corporate management, user privacy protection and data security," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said in a video message.

"Governments from around the world should work together to keep the network infrastructure safe," Mr Liu said in further comments.

It is incumbent on world leaders to maintain a level playing field for Internet firms and China will open up further to the rest of the world and support the entrepreneurial spirit, he added. The country is capable of managing risks in its economy, Mr Liu said.

Tesla, Intel and Qualcomm are among a handful of companies in the United States with ambitions to expand their business in China.

The country is the world's biggest market for electric vehicles as well as smartphones, making it a crucial battleground for acquiring new customers.

BLOOMBERG