Tepid emergency fails to convey sense of crisis to Japanese

An air of jaded weariness - near fatalism even - hangs over Japan's Covid-19 fight, as the public discourse has shifted from "post-Covid-19" to "with Covid-19".

Since then, people have largely been treating it as a given that Covid-19 will be here to stay. Daily case tallies are greeted with a shrug and a nonchalant "it's not so bad here", even when the numbers may raise eyebrows elsewhere.