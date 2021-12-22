Tepco to build sea tunnel for release of treated water from nuclear plant

TOKYO • The operator of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant intends to build an underwater tunnel to release water from the facility into the sea, it said yesterday, as part of a project to treat and dispose of contaminated water.

A decade after a massive earthquake and tsunami ravaged the country's north-eastern coast - disabling the plant and causing the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl - the site has accumulated nearly 1.3 million tonnes of contaminated water.

The water, enough to fill about 500 Olympic-size swimming pools, is stored in huge tanks at an annual cost of about 100 billion yen (S$1.2 billion). And space is running out.

This year, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) outlined plans to discharge more than 1 million tonnes of the water, after treatment and dilution, from a point about 1km offshore from the power station.

Tepco submitted detailed plans yesterday to the nuclear regulation authority for approval, company official Junichi Matsumoto told reporters.

Pumps would move the treated water from the tanks to the seashore and through a seabed tunnel to release it at a depth of 12m, and about 1km out at sea, the firm said.

Although international authorities support the water discharge effort, it has provoked concern from neighbours China and South Korea as well as worried local farmers and fishermen.

Mr Matsumoto said the company would continue to discuss the issue with residents and others before building the tunnel, set to start in the middle of next year.

The water is to be processed to remove radioactive contamination, except for tritium, which cannot be removed. Water with the radioactive isotope diluted to one-seventh of the figure set by the World Health Organisation's guidelines for drinking water is to be released into the Pacific Ocean from the plant around spring 2023, under a government plan.

Nuclear plants worldwide routinely release water containing tritium, considered the least toxic by-product of atomic power.

