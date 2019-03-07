Tensions rise over N. Korea launch site

Tension spiked when North Korea was reported to have rebuilt a dismantled rocket launch site, just as White House security chief John Bolton warned of tougher sanctions if the regime did not give up its nuclear weapons.

The news came just days after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to come to an agreement during their Feb 27-28 summit held in Hanoi.

But experts urged calm, emphasising that no ballistic missile has been fired from the Tongchang-ri site, and that there are no signs that North Korea is preparing to launch a provocation.

