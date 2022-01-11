Tensions high as US, Russia kick off Ukraine discussions

GENEVA • After days of pessimistic statements on both sides, the United States and Russia began tough negotiations in Geneva yesterday that Washington hopes can avert the danger of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine without conceding to the Kremlin's far-reaching security demands.

The talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman began at the US diplomatic mission in Geneva with US-Russia relations at their most tense since the Cold War ended three decades ago. The pair made only brief eye contact when they posed for photographs beforehand.

"The talks promise to be long and substantial," the Russian diplomatic mission in Geneva tweeted, with a picture of the two lead negotiators standing in front of their national flags.

Ms Sherman said "the US will listen to Russia's concerns and share our own" in an earlier tweet from Geneva, adding that no discussions on European security would be held without the presence of other allies. Discussions will move to meetings in Brussels and Vienna later this week.

Nearly 100,000 Russian troops are gathered within reach of the border with Ukraine in preparation for what Washington and Kiev say could be a new invasion, eight years after Russia seized the Crimea peninsula from the former Soviet republic.

Russia denies invasion plans and said it is responding to what it calls aggressive behaviour from the Nato military alliance and Ukraine, which has tilted towards the West and aspires to join Nato.

Last month, Russia presented sweeping demands, including a ban on further Nato expansion eastward and an end to its activity in central and eastern European countries that joined it after 1997.

The US and Nato say large parts of the Russian proposals are non-starters.

Mr Ryabkov told RIA news agency that Russia would not accept US attempts to limit the agenda to discussion of military exercises and missile deployments. "We need legal guarantees of the non-expansion of Nato and the elimination of everything that the alliance has created since 1997," Mr Ryabkov said.

Russia had tried to show flexibility for the past 30 years and it was time for the other side to be flexible, he said. "If they are unable to do this, they will face a worsening situation in their own security."

Meanwhile, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who will meet the Russian team in Brussels tomorrow, said: "What we are hoping for is that we can agree on a way forward... that we can agree on a process.

"At the same time, we need to be prepared that Russia once again chooses... confrontation instead of cooperation."

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, appearing alongside him, said Russia should not set conditions while its tanks were near the Ukrainian border.

In Kiev, residents questioned why their country was not at the table. "I think it should not be this way," said a 59-year-old man who gave his name as Oleh.

As Ukraine is not a Nato member, it could not count on the military alliance to defend it. But US President Joe Biden has repeatedly warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the US and European allies would impose tough sanctions if Russia chose to invade Ukraine.

Mr Putin has said new sanctions could lead to a "complete breakdown in ties".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE