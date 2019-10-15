Tens of thousands rally in Hong Kong in support of US Bill

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters gathered at Hong Kong's Chater Garden in Central district near government headquarters yesterday evening, for the first approved rally since a face mask ban came into effect on Oct 5.

The rally, which came a day after an improvised explosive device was detonated during unrest, was called in support of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, a proposed US legislation aimed at reviewing the territory's special trading status and potentially sanctioning some Chinese officials.

Protesters urged Washington to pass the Bill that would sanction officials who undermine human rights in the territory. The Bill passed through the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee late last month.

Many of those at the rally who did not wear masks but donned black tops and office wear began chanting slogans like "It's my right to wear a mask" and "fan gong" or anti-communism in Cantonese.

Among those who flouted the ban on the wearing of face masks was Ms Daisy Chan, 28, a clerk who works in the New Territories.

She said she had specially made her way down to Central to show her support for the protest.

Asked if the face mask ban would prompt her to shift to the front line of the protests - many of which have turned violent - Ms Chan said: "I don't have the courage so I won't go to the front lines but I will come out in my capacity as a peaceful protester. Even if I've to wear a mask, I will turn up."

Police yesterday said that a remote-controlled improvised explosive device, similar to those used in terrorist attacks in foreign countries, was detonated in Nathan Road on Sunday. They believe the device was aimed at officers.

INDISCRIMINATE ARRESTS Some videos show that our colleague was just taking photos from a distance. He was arrested without having attacked anyone. We want to raise everyone's attention to the indiscriminate arrests by police. A NURSE SURNAMED CHEUNG, who was at a sit-in at a hospital together with hundreds of other medical workers. They were showing support for a doctor who was arrested on Sunday.

At a press conference, deputy police commissioner Tang Ping Keung said they believed the device, planted at the junction of Nathan Road and Fife Street in Mong Kok, was detonated via a mobile phone.

A police car had arrived at the scene to clear the road, which was barricaded by protesters, but once an officer got out of the vehicle, the device exploded some 10m to 15m away in a flowerbed.

The police yesterday disclosed that more than 200 people were arrested over three days from Friday, bringing the total number arrested since June to 2,600 or so.

In a separate protest yesterday, hundreds of medical workers in face masks staged a sit-in at Tseung Kwan O Hospital to show support for a doctor who was arrested at a mall in the same district as the hospital on Sunday.

RTHK quoted a nurse, one of those taking part in the sit-in, as saying the doctor was detained after taking pictures of police officers raiding the mall and making arrests.

"Some videos show that our colleague was just taking photos from a distance. He was arrested without having attacked anyone. We want to raise everyone's attention to the indiscriminate arrests by police," said the nurse, whose surname was Cheung.

Another participant at the sit-in said the doctor suffered injuries to his head, hands and legs when he was arrested. He is being treated in hospital, RTHK reported.

The local broadcast station said in a separate report that officers had been given the green light to carry pepper spray when they are off duty and if they have been trained in its usage.

Citing sources, the broadcaster said the procedure would apply from today, following a weekend of increased violence against the police which saw one officer slashed in the neck with a penknife.