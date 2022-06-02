Teen candidates in S. Korea's local polls reveal voting power of young

SEOUL • After political science student Noh Seo-jin finished class on Tuesday, the 19-year-old headed out for the last time to a campaign event with a yellow campaign jacket in her backpack and ambitions of becoming the Seoul city council's youngest member.

Ms Noh is one of seven teenagers running for public office in South Korea's local elections yesterday, the first since the minimum age for local government council members and leaders was lowered in December to 18 from 25.

Both major parties are running teenage candidates, keen to curry favour with the volatile youth vote, although most hail from smaller parties like Ms Noh's Justice Party, where she has been active since she was 15.

"I have a longer political career than President Yoon Suk-yeol," she said, highlighting the new South Korean leader's lack of political experience when he entered politics in June last year, and went on to win the election this March.

When the government of Mr Yoon's predecessor, Mr Moon Jae-in, lowered the voting age by one year to 18, young voters were expected to be a boon to his liberal party.

They had, after all, figured prominently in protests and vigils that helped to oust the previous scandal-plagued administration.

Instead, the youth vote has emerged as a volatile swing bloc.

Disillusionment over political and corporate elitism, high housing costs, worries over job opportunities and a divide over gender equality issues led many young men to vote for Mr Yoon's conservative party over Mr Moon's Democrats.

Mr Yoon won 58 per cent of men in their 20s, while liberal Lee Jae-myung gained the same percentage of women, according to exit polls. Mr Yoon prevailed in the election by a margin of just 0.7 per cent.

The battle to attract youth loyalty continues, with the Democratic Party, now in opposition, naming 26-year-old Park Ji-hyun as its interim co-head after their defeat.

Ms Noh, who has been wearing a suit to her classes at Seoul's Soongsil University since launching her candidacy, joined the progressive Justice Party in 2018 as an honorary member and is now the head of its youth committee.

She has vowed to be an advocate for teens, who she said have been poorly represented in decisions on education and other policies that affect their everyday lives.

Her campaign pledges include addressing climate change issues and guaranteeing vegetarian options for school meals.

Dr Park Won-ho, a political science professor at Seoul National University, said the teenage candidates were generally not well-positioned to win their races but their presence indicated a rising role for young voters and politicians.

"The main question is whether they will be able to gain experience here and advance to the country's main political scene," he said.

In a country where the average Member of Parliament is 55 years old, their youth may be welcome.

"Teens might lack experience but can see the world in that very new perspective," said Seoul resident Jung Ji-hoon, 29.

Ms Noh said if she fails to capture a seat on the city council, she "will be back to business as usual".

"I will continue my political career as a Justice Party member," she said.

REUTERS