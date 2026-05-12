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Teen arrested for spraying liquid in foul odour incident on train near Tokyo

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The suspect has admitted to spraying the substance from a container he was carrying.

The suspect has admitted to spraying the substance from a container he was carrying.

PHOTO: KYODO NEWS

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A 16-year-old boy was arrested on May 12 for allegedly spraying an unidentified liquid inside a JR Tokaido Line train running near Tokyo, resulting in a foul odour that caused passengers to feel unwell and temporarily impacting train services.

The boy was apprehended on suspicion of spraying the substance inside a train stopped at JR Yokohama Station around 4.30pm on May 10 and forcibly obstructing the operations of East Japan Railway.

According to the Kanagawa prefectural police, the suspect has admitted to spraying the substance from a container he was carrying. The composition of the liquid remains unclear, the police said.

During the incident, three passengers complained of throat irritation. The train was brought to a stop at JR Kawasaki Station after the emergency button was pressed and train services were delayed for about 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The boy is believed to have boarded the train at JR Yokohama Station with five other youths and disembarked at JR Kawasaki Station. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.