Teen arrested after stabbing attack outside Tokyo varsity

A 17-year-old high school student has been arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed three people outside the University of Tokyo yesterday, the first day of nationwide university entrance examinations.

The alleged assailant, who lives and studies in Nagoya, a city 90 minutes by bullet train from Tokyo, confessed to stabbing the victims in their backs at around 8.30am (7.30am in Singapore).

He was arrested on the spot and a bloodstained kitchen knife was recovered from the crime scene, said the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The Asahi newspaper, citing investigative sources, quoted the teenager as saying: "My grades are poor and I cannot study well. I thought I would die in the incident."

The victims were a 72-year-old man who lives in Tokyo and two 18-year-olds - a male and a female - from nearby Chiba prefecture who were en route to an exam hall. All three did not know the alleged assailant.

They were conscious when rushed to hospital. But while the two teenagers suffered minor injuries, media reports said the elderly man underwent urgent surgery after his condition took a turn for the worse.

The alleged culprit also told police that he was responsible for starting a fire at the nearby Todaimae metro station. Nobody was injured in this incident.

A firecracker sound was heard at the station just before 8.30am, and a small fire was quickly put out, media reports said. A burnt piece of wood was recovered from the scene.

The incidents occurred as Japan's two-day unified university entrance exams began nationwide for about 530,000 students.

The University of Tokyo held the exams as scheduled, with the geography, history and civics papers starting at 9.30am.

About 3,700 people were set to sit the exams at the university, which is Japan's top tertiary institution.