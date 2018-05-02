Tearful Korean Air heiress faces police questioning

SEOUL • With a faltering voice and her head down, the younger daughter of Korean Air Lines chairman Cho Yang Ho apologised yesterday for a recent angry outburst as she made her first appearance for questioning by police over the incident.

Ms Cho Hyun Min, the younger sister of the notorious "nut rage" heiress of the airline who got into trouble over a petulant outburst in 2014, is being investigated over allegations that she threw a drink at people during a business meeting last month.

After getting out of a black sedan, Ms Cho, who was dressed in a black suit, repeated her tearful apology several times.

"I am genuinely sorry for causing this concern," Ms Cho said before heading for police questioning as a suspect over possible assault.

Ms Cho's older sister, Cho Hyun Ah, made headlines when she lost her temper over the way she was served nuts during a first class flight, and ordered the Korean Air plane she was on to return to its gate at a New York airport.

REUTERS