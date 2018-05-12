Talks hinge on progress over denuclearisation

Whatever the scale of the bargain the leaders of the United States and North Korea emerge with following their June 12 summit in Singapore, it will hinge on one issue - denuclearisation.

The US has made clear it wants complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation (CVID) in North Korea.

US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday sent a signal to North Korea that even that deal - which was, for Iran, significantly intrusive - was not good enough. Any deal with North Korea would thus need an even more intrusive inspection regime - a radical shift for the secretive security state.

US officials have been saying there will be no concessions until CVID is achieved. This means maintaining military preparedness and no lifting of onerous sanctions that cut North Korea off from the global economy.

But experts say CVID is a distant possibility because of its complex nature. Disarming and dismantling production facilities will take years, even if the North agrees.

Thus there may be no quick and easy win from the summit. Yet, barring a real failure to agree, both leaders will want something they can claim as a win.

The question is what the US will settle for, and what Mr Trump will give Mr Kim in return.

"The problem is both leaders are unpredictable. That is why some in Washington and also America's allies in the region - Japan and South Korea - are worried. They do not know how far either is willing to go," a senior diplomat told The Straits Times.

Dr Leon Sigal, director of the North-east Asia Cooperative Security Project at the Social Science Research Council in New York, wrote on the website of the non-partisan Arms Control Association (ACA): "Concrete proposals for reciprocal steps and diplomatic give-and-take is the only way to find out."

Firm commitments will be needed from Washington and Seoul "to take more far-reaching steps towards political and economic normalisation, engage in a peace process to end the Korean War, and negotiate regional security arrangements", he added.

In the immediate term, solidifying a halt to further ballistic missile tests could stop North Korea from perfecting a reliable system to deliver a high-yield warhead, said ACA executive director Daryl Kimball.

Halting production of fissile material and verifying the freeze is the next logical step. That would put a ceiling on the potential number of nuclear devices North Korea could assemble.

"If Trump could achieve all of this, it would be a major breakthrough, even if it falls short of the more sweeping task of negotiating the verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," Mr Kimball wrote.

Dr Denny Roy, political science professor and senior fellow at the East West Centre in Honolulu, said the US could accept - as a substantial step towards denuclearisation - a North Korean concession such as permanently closing a certain facility or agreeing to never again test long-range missiles.

"That might be enough to make the summit appear successful, even if it would only be one of many steps needed to actually solve the problem," he added.