Taking steps to give back

In the spirit of Korean Lunar New Year - also known as Seollal - volunteers from the National Red Cross have been mobilised to reach out to those in need, with this team (left) delivering relief packages to impoverished households in the South Korean port city of Busan.

The South Korean Red Cross provides essential goods, such as food and sanitation items, to low-income families and other socioeconomically vulnerable groups.

In South Korean society, these groups include poor children and youth living without their parents, senior citizens living alone and migrant workers.

The Red Cross' charitable initiatives for these groups include offering scholarships to needy students, conducting frequent home visits to check on senior citizens living alone and running language classes for immigrants.

Seollal is one of the two major Korean traditional holidays, with the other being Korean Thanksgiving, also known as Chuseok.

The first day of the Lunar New Year falls on Feb 1 this year and will form part of a five-day break in South Korea.

