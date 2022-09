CHONGQING - Hailing an Apollo Go robotaxi in Chongqing's Yongchuan district can be a surprising experience when the car pulls up without anyone - including a driver - inside.

There are five fully driverless Apollo Go robotaxis plying this district in the south-west of Chongqing. Nine others have a human safety driver on board, bringing the total number of the company's autonomous robotaxis in the city to 14.