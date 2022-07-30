Taiwan's week-long defence drills end amid China tension

Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan said on July 22: "As the capital, Taipei's population density is high and it is also where the central government is located.

"If there is an air strike, Taipei may be the first (target). This is why we have been more tense about the drill."

The police department in Chiayi City, on Taiwan's south-western coast, filmed videos in seven languages, including Mandarin, English, Japanese and Thai, to educate all residents, including foreigners and migrant workers, about the upcoming drills.

In addition, all residents received an alert on their phones in the minutes leading up to the drill, reminding them to stop what they were doing and seek shelter.

However, not all Taiwanese see the need to comply.

"I don't really get the point of the Wan An drill... If there really is an air strike, how will these exercises be helpful? It is just a bother for us," said university student Lee Kai-te on Dcard, an online forum popular among college students.

His post drew comments from netizens who criticised his attitude. "It's but half an hour of your time and you can't spare that? These drills are important and necessary," said one.

"This is like an earthquake evacuation drill, so you know how to react when something does happen," another netizen retorted.

The Ministry of National Defence had published a handbook in April, instructing people on what to do when a military invasion occurs.

The instructions include QR codes to scan for maps to the nearest bomb shelter, and numbers to call when resources are running short.

Military analyst and National Policy Foundation researcher Chieh Chung said that while the handbook was a positive first step, its writers were "impractical".

"They suggest that one call a hotline when food and water run short. This is something you can do only in stand-alone accidents or natural disasters. How can the government ensure that these hotlines stay connected when a war is going on?" he asked.

Some Taiwanese do not even know the handbook exists, and that it is free to download.

Taipei pottery instructor Lin Li, 62, said: "Maybe they should make it a requirement that every household receive a physical copy as well."

This year's Han Kuang military exercises, which took place from Monday to yesterday, focused on defending the mouth of the Tamsui River, the nearest waterway to Taipei, as well as incorporating a team to fight disinformation and spread corrections in real time when a war is being fought.

President Tsai Ing-wen oversaw the war games and boarded a naval warship on Tuesday, where she lauded the military's determination to defend the island.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, when asked about the drills at a regular briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, repeated China's warnings about any military moves by Taiwan.

"Taiwan's attempt to confront China militarily is akin to a mantis trying to obstruct a chariot," he said.

"In the end, it is doomed to fail."