Taiwan's spy catchers hunt down Chinese poachers of chip talent

TAIPEI • Taiwan's spy catchers have launched probes into around 100 Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching semiconductor engineers and other tech talent, a senior official at the island's Investigation Bureau told Reuters.

That comes on top of seven prosecuted since the start of last year and includes 27 which have either been raided or whose owners have been summoned for questioning by the bureau, the official said.

Home to industry giant TSMC and accounting for 92 per cent of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity, Taiwan possesses what China needs - chip expertise in spades.

A global chip shortage and Beijing's avowed goal of achieving self-reliance in advanced chips - more forcefully promoted by Chinese President Xi Jinping after a trade war with former US president Donald Trump's administration - have only intensified the scramble for engineering talent.

Taiwan responded with the creation in December 2020 of a task force within the Justice Ministry's Investigation Bureau - its main spy-catching organisation - to tackle poaching.

Cases where it has taken action with raids or questioning represented "the tip of the iceberg", the official said, asking to remain anonymous so that investigations are not impeded.

Heightened military pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has only strengthened Taipei's determination to protect its chip supremacy - an asset also strategically important to the United States as much of its chip manufacturing is outsourced to the island.

Last month, the bureau conducted its biggest operation to date - a raid of eight companies aimed at countering what it said was the Communist Party of China's "illegal activities of talent poaching and secret stealing".

It is not illegal per se for Chinese firms to hire Taiwanese engineers. Taiwanese law, however, prohibits Chinese investment in some parts of the semiconductor supply chain, including chip design, and requires reviews for other areas such as chip packaging, making it very difficult for Chinese chip firms to operate on the island legally.

Ms Lucy Chen, vice-president of Taipei-based Isaiah Research, said that last year, Chinese chip firms came wooing with salary offers two to three times the local levels. Among the most sought-after employees are integrated circuit designers, who can work remotely.

Those willing to be poached risk not finding work again at Taiwanese tech firms, as well as public shaming.

The authorities are also working to increase penalties for poaching. Maximum prison sentences are set to be increased to three years from one year, and maximum fines from US$5,200 (S$7,100) to US$520,525.

REUTERS