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Supporters of DPP Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen chant slogans after polls closed in local elections in Taipei, Taiwan.

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) conceded defeat in the race to win the Taipei mayoralty from the opposition Kuomintang’s (KMT) Chiang Wan-an, even as it made significant gains elsewhere on the island in tightly fought local elections.

Puma Shen, a 44-year-old DPP lawmaker, told supporters in central Taipei that he had called Chiang to concede, urging them to respect the result and not question the vote count.

Many in the crowd were in tears, but others shouted encouragement.

“You didn’t lose,” said one. “Democracy didn’t lose,” said another.

“I know there are some doubts about the result, but please, everyone, believe in Taiwan’s democracy,” Shen said. “The results are real. We can lose an election, but don’t lose Taiwan’s democracy.”

The opposition KMT also appears on course to retain control of neighbouring New Taipei City.

But the DPP held a lead in the key central battleground of Taichung.

Outside the six special municipalities, DPP candidates flipped or pulled ahead in several KMT-held areas, including Hsinchu county, Changhua county, Yilan county and Chiayi City.

The DPP was on track to win the islandwide popular vote for the first time since 2014, taking 48% of ballots counted so far.

That represents its highest share since Taiwan consolidated its local elections that year, compared with 47% for the KMT.

President Lai Ching-te’s DPP, which traces its origins to underground pro-democracy movements against the KMT’s martial law, had hoped to win the capital for the first time since 1994.

Chiang’s victory spares the China-friendly KMT a damaging defeat in its northern stronghold ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Three of Taiwan’s five directly elected presidents previously served as Taipei mayor.

Lai apologised for the loss, but defended Shen.

“Puma did well, fought well,” he told supporters at a rally in Taipei.

The KMT’s losses underscore the challenges facing a party that has lost the past three presidential elections.

In 2022, the KMT won 14 of Taiwan’s 22 cities and counties, compared with five for the DPP, thanks to decades-old grassroots networks.

Shen trailed by roughly 30 percentage points in the polls when he launched his bid against Chiang, and his unexpectedly strong performance had galvanised voters across the island of 23 million people.

A China hawk sanctioned by Beijing, Shen faced an alleged cyberattack targeting his campaign.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (right) of the Kuomintang declares victory during a celebratory rally, in Taipei, on Nov 28. PHOTO: EPA

Wanted by Chinese police for alleged “separatism”, the legislator said he wears a bulletproof vest when travelling overseas.

He has also campaigned in a vehicle with bulletproof shields.

Chiang, 47, studied and practised law in the US and is claimed to be a great-grandson of Chiang Kai-shek, who lost the Chinese civil war to Mao Zedong’s communists and fled to Taiwan with the remnants of the Republic of China government.

Both are seen as potential future presidential candidates for their parties. BLOOMBERG