Taiwan's reeling tourism sector holding on to hope of reopening

Mr Tseng Ying-chi has not gone to work in nearly two years. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the 37-year-old was a tour guide who led groups of Taiwanese tourists through Europe, and was overseas for more than 200 days a year.

Now, he is waiting for the government to relax border and travel restrictions so that tour groups from Taiwan can go abroad again.

"I've enjoyed this year travelling all around Taiwan, even going to all its outlying islands, but I don't see the border control being beneficial in the long run. The government's goal to keep daily Covid-19 cases to zero is unrealistic," said Mr Tseng, who added that many of his colleagues are taking up work on the side like food delivery.

Taiwan has sealed off its borders to tourists except those from the tiny Pacific nation of Palau and business travellers since Covid-19 breached its doors last year. With a slow vaccination roll-out, the health authorities remain cautious.

The first major local outbreaks in May this year saw tighter restrictions for residents and Taiwanese returning from overseas.

Returning Taiwanese must go through a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a hotel or facility.

The rules are still in place even though daily case numbers have dropped to mostly single digits.

With borders largely shut to foreign travellers, tourist hot spots and businesses have had to rely on local visitors. Still, despite a quick uptick in local tourist numbers last year after the outbreaks were brought under control, the year still saw an NT$45 billion (S$2.18 billion) drop in Taiwanese tourist spending compared with 2019, the Tourism Bureau said.

The Taiwan travel agents' association chairman Yao Ta-kuang estimated that, in the last year alone, Taiwan's tourism sector - including travel agencies, transportation companies and restaurants - suffered a loss of NT$400 billion.

Even as nearby Asian countries have set up two-way, quarantine-free travel lanes for vaccinated visitors, there is still no sign of Taiwan's health authorities allowing more foreign visitors besides those from its travel bubble with Palau, which has only eight confirmed cases so far and no deaths.

Currently, some 74 per cent of people in Taiwan have received at least one shot of vaccine, and about 30 per cent have received both shots.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC), said last month: "We will be discussing opening borders only when over 70 per cent of the population have received (at least) one dose and 60 per cent have had both shots."

CECC's deputy director-general Chuang Jen-hsiang said last Thursday that he believes Taiwan can reach the goal of fully vaccinating 60 per cent of its people by year end.

National Taiwan University's professor of public health Chen Hsiu-hsi suggested allowing travellers from places with extremely low Covid-19 numbers and a high vaccination rate to skip quarantine.

"If a country has a vaccination rate of over 70 per cent, then we can consider giving it a 'green light pass', and for low-risk countries with a 40 per cent to 70 per cent vaccination rate, it might be possible to cut back on their time in quarantine," he added.

Mr Tseng, the tour guide, said: "Many travel agencies are already talking to their counterparts overseas to be ready to launch tours soon."

He predicted that the authorities will wait until after Chinese New Year. "If Covid-19 numbers remain low, then it's possible that border restrictions will ease," he said.