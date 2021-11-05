Taiwan's engagement of Europe paves way for diplomacy amid tensions with China

TAIPEI - Two unprecedented trips in as many weeks will pave the way for Taiwan to engage European countries more closely and gain support as it faces the highest tensions in recent years with China.

This week, an official delegation from the European Parliament visited Taiwan for the first time. The head of the delegation, Mr Raphaël Glucksmann, told President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday (Nov 4) that the visit was to show " how important the Taiwanese democracy is for the European citizens we represent."