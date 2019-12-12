Taiwan's draft Bill spooking its own investors: Beijing

BEIJING • A proposed anti-infiltration Bill in Taiwan which its government says is needed to combat Chinese influence is spreading alarm among the Taiwanese business community in China, the Beijing government said yesterday.

The legislation is part of a years-long effort to combat what many in Taiwan see as Chinese efforts to influence politics and the democratic process on the island.

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has begun a renewed push for the legislation, ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan 11, and it could be passed before the end of this year.

The draft Bill prohibits anyone from donating to a political party, influencing elections or otherwise seeking sway in Taiwan politics on the instructions of, or with financial support from, "infiltration sources" - generally taken to mean China.

Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Ms Zhu Fenglian, spokesman for China's policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office, said the DPP had been using such "law revisions" to incite hostility and restrict normal exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

"In fact for Taiwan's people, especially Taiwanese businessmen and students, it has already caused alarm and panic that everyone is treated as an enemy," she added, referring to Taiwanese in China.

No matter how its tactics change, the DPP's aim is to intimidate and punish Taiwanese people who participate in exchanges across the Taiwan Strait, she said.

China, with a population of 1.3 billion, is Taiwan's favourite investment destination, with its companies investing more than US$100 billion (S$136 billion) there.

Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), which favours close ties with China, has condemned the proposed legislation as a "political tool" of President Tsai Ing-wen and her DPP to gain votes while trying to paint them as Chinese Communist Party agents.

In Taipei, Mr Su Chi, an adviser to the KMT's presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu, said the legislation would harm relations between Taiwan and China.

The draft Bill prohibits anyone from donating to a political party, influencing elections or otherwise seeking sway in Taiwan politics on the instructions of, or with financial support from, "infiltration sources" - generally taken to mean China.

As Ms Tsai was unable to hit back at China's pressure and attacks, she sought to punish Taiwan's own people with the proposed law, added Mr Su, a former general secretary of Taiwan's National Security Council.

"All she can do is penalise Taiwan's people. That's what the anti-infiltration law is," he said.

Ms Tsai and the DPP have repeatedly said the threat they face from China's disinformation and meddling is real.

China's Ms Zhu reiterated that it had never gotten involved in what she termed "elections in the Taiwan region".

REUTERS