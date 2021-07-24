Taiwan's Covid-19 measures result in mountain of packaging waste

TAIPEI • Taiwan has become inundated with waste after a surge in Covid-19 cases prompted movement curbs that led to a spike in online shopping and food deliveries. The piles of packaging threaten to set back efforts to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic.

The island has been dealing with an outbreak of community Covid-19 transmissions since April, after months of few domestic infections, and has since mid-May been under curbs that limited personal gatherings and curtailed restaurants to take-out service.

Department of Environmental Protection's head of recycling Lin Yu-huei said the amount of discarded take-out containers in the capital Taipei between January and May rose by 85 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In May alone, Taipei produced 10.79 tonnes of recyclable waste versus 7.05 tonnes a year earlier, the environmental protection department reported.

Much of that is single-use tableware, both paper and plastic, and that concerns environmentalists. "We can't go back to using single-use tableware every time there is an epidemic," said Greenpeace Taiwan campaigner Tang An. "This would mean that all the past efforts at decreasing plastic waste would have been for nothing."

New Taipei, the municipality surrounding the capital, had a 50 per cent jump in recyclable waste in May versus a year ago.

While single-use tableware and plastic items are banned in food courts and supermarkets, most small eateries and beverage shops, which are also the biggest source of single-use plastic, are exempt from the policy. Those are also the businesses which have seen the biggest rise in delivery orders.

A restaurant chef said he spent about NT$20,000 (S$984) on single-use tableware just in June, increasing his raw materials costs by up to 14 per cent.

REUTERS