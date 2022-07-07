Taiwan's air force shows off new locally made advanced jet trainer

TAITUNG • Taiwan's air force showed off its new locally designed and made jet trainer yesterday, touting the more advanced, combat-capable abilities of the aircraft that will replace ageing and accident-prone equipment.

Taiwan's armed forces are mostly equipped by the United States, but President Tsai Ing-wen has made development of an advanced home-grown defence industry a priority, especially as China steps up military modernisation efforts and drills near Taiwan.

China views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

The new AT-5 Brave Eagle, made by state-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corp with a budget of NT$68.6 billion (S$3.2 billion), had its first test flight in 2020.

It is Taiwan's first jet made domestically since the F-CK-1 Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighter, or IDF, introduced more than three decades ago.

Three Brave Eagles roared into the air at the Chihhang airbase in Taitung on Taiwan's east coast, in a show of its prowess in front of reporters.

Flight training officer Chang Chong-hao said the Brave Eagle was suitable for both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat training purposes, and can land and take off using a shorter stretch of runway.

"So it helps give the students more space to deal with some unforeseen situations," he added.

The Brave Eagle trainer can be equipped with weapons, though that remains in the testing phase, and the plane is designed to have a support function in time of war.

Air force officer Huang Chun-yuan said: "Our main mission at the moment is general conversion training and tandem flying."

Taiwan's air force plans on taking 66 units by 2026 to replace ageing AT-3 and F-5 training aircraft, which have suffered a series of crashes in recent years.

REUTERS