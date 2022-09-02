Taiwanese tycoon donates $46m to train 3m 'civilian warriors'

TAIPEI - A colourful Taiwanese tycoon unveiled plans on Thursday to train more than three million "civilian warriors" to help defend the democratic island in the event of a Chinese invasion, donating NT$1 billion (S$46 million) of his own money.

Mr Robert Tsao, 75, is one of Taiwan's most successful businessmen and founded major microchip maker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC).

He has been increasingly outspoken against Beijing, and his donation comes after China's military put on a huge show of force to protest against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei last month.

Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day - by force if necessary. For a week after Mrs Pelosi's visit, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan, its largest and most aggressive exercises since the mid-1990s.

Mr Tsao, who donned body armour for his announcement, warned it would be "an intentional slaughter and vicious war crime and crime against humanity" if China were to use force against Taiwan.

The tycoon said he would put NT$600 million towards training three million "black bear warriors" in the next three years who could work alongside the military. Another NT$400 million will be used to train 300,000 "marksmen" with shooting skills.

Mr Tsao, who no longer holds any position or title with UMC, portrayed the risk posed by China as existential.

Taiwan has spent decades living alongside China's threats, but the sabre rattling has become more pronounced under President Xi Jinping. Mr Xi is on the cusp of securing an unprecedented third term later this year and has made gaining Taiwan a key part of his "national rejuvenation" goals.

Taiwan remains massively outgunned, with 88,000 ground forces compared with China's one million troops, according to Pentagon estimates. Mandatory military service for Taiwanese men is currently just four months.

American and Taiwanese strategists have increasingly pushed Taipei to adopt a "porcupine" strategy of asymmetric warfare, which would include training civilians to fight.

Like many of Taiwan's leading business figures, Mr Tsao had huge investments in China and spent years speaking cautiously about Beijing. But he became more vocal in recent years as he stopped being involved in UMC and especially after China embarked on a sweeping political crackdown in nearby Hong Kong. At Thursday's press conference, he said Taiwan should not be turned "into another Hong Kong".

AFP