Taiwanese to vote on energy reform in upcoming referendum

Taiwanese will have their say on energy reforms soon, voting in a referendum in two weeks on whether the island should turn more towards liquefied natural gas (LNG) and move away from nuclear power.

Both are controversial, and Taiwanese have seen the two major political parties on the island flip their stances in the past three decades.

President Tsai Ing-wen's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) previously supported environmental groups that protested against the now-opposition Kuomintang (KMT) which, when it was in power 30 years ago, announced plans for the building of an LNG terminal in Taoyuan, where a 7,600-year-old algal reef is located.

But Ms Tsai's party is now pushing for a number of energy reforms, including generating up to 20 per cent of renewable energy by 2025, and increasing the use of natural gas to 50 per cent, while cutting back on fossil fuels such as coal and aiming to be nuclear-free in the future.

In the light of its ambitions, the Tsai administration has maintained that the Taoyuan terminal is necessary as the island transitions away from nuclear energy.

But the KMT is now backing environmentalists who continue to protest that the terminal would destroy the algal reef.

The ruling DPP has held fast to its stance to phase out nuclear energy for years, especially after the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan, in 2011.

On a visit to the proposed site for the Taoyuan terminal on Nov 27, Ms Tsai described the terminal project as a "win-win policy". She said it would not be built near the algal reef and would contribute to providing a stable power supply while lowering carbon emissions.

The Tsai administration began planning in 2018 to increase the storage capacity for natural gas, with the aim of having enough stored on the island for two weeks' supply by 2027.

But experts are less optimistic about the government's overall energy reform plans.

The Taiwanese think-tank Risk Society and Policy Research Centre has been releasing annual energy review reports since 2016, and the latest one in July noted that gas-powered energy generation had increased by 9.57 per cent, compared with 2019.

It also pointed to the overall growth of energy consumption across the island, and urged the government to refine and develop its plans to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions amid a decline in renewable energy power generation.

Government-owned Taiwan Power Co currently has a nuclear capacity factor (the ratio of the actual annual power generation to the ideal maximum power generation) of 90 per cent, and 65 per cent for coal-fired energy, indicating that in spite of the DPP's ambitions, the island still heavily relies on these two sources for power.

Last year, coal was used to generate nearly half, or 45 per cent, of the island's electricity, while 35.7 per cent came from natural gas, 11.2 per cent from nuclear, and only 5.4 per cent from renewable energy. Taiwan imports almost all of its natural gas needs, and some experts say this will not be cost-effective in the long run as prices skyrocket.

Professor Lin Ta-hui of National Cheng Kung University's Research Centre for Energy Technology and Strategy believes Taiwan is underutilising its renewable energy resources.

"In order to replace coal and nuclear-powered energy, Taiwan would have to build more renewable energy generators," he said.

But, on a small island, renewable energy can be a luxury. A coal-fired power plant needs only 0.6 sq m to 1 sq m of land for each kilowatt-hour of energy generated, while wind power stations need 1.3 sq m and solar farms 15 sq m.

"The challenges we're facing include using land for agriculture or renewable energy, and there are ecological conservation issues to take in when building these power farms too," said Prof Lin.

While the Tsai administration is trying to persuade people of the need to compromise, some believe that nuclear power should not be eliminated completely.

Chung-hwa Nuclear Society (CNS), a research group that aims to educate the public on the benefits of using nuclear energy, believes that two of Taiwan's nuclear power plants currently in use should continue operations despite a 2019 government announcement that bans life extensions for existing nuclear power plants.

Said CNS chairman Lee Min: "Extending the power plants' operation is the fastest way to cut back on carbon emissions. Energy is about long-term policies - keeping nuclear plants running isn't just for the next three to five years, it's to keep Taiwan supplied with power for a long time."