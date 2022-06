Three months into the Russia-Ukraine war, many Taiwanese are choosing to spend their free time not at the movies or bars but at civil defence workshops in basements and parks, learning to pack gunshot wounds or move a casualty out of harm's way.

The threat of an attack from China is always there for the Taiwanese, who seem inured to it. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the vivid images of carnage on the news have made that threat more real and immediate to them.