Taiwanese back $1.4b govt plan to develop vanishing languages

Taiwan Correspondent In Taipei
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After a pledge to make the Taiwanese fluent in English by 2030 drew concern from academics that English would be given undue priority over indigenous languages, the island's Cabinet this month approved an NT$30 billion (S$1.4 billion) budget plan to develop languages used by Taiwan's various ethnic groups.

The proposal was put together by the Ministry of Culture, the Council of Indigenous Peoples, the Hakka Affairs Council, and the Ministry of Education, with the ultimate goal of revitalising, preserving and developing the use of spoken and sign languages used by ethnic groups in Taiwan.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 29, 2022, with the headline Taiwanese back $1.4b govt plan to develop vanishing languages. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top