Taiwan, with eye on joining CPTPP, could lift ban on Japanese food imports

Taiwan looks set to lift a long-standing ban on imports of food products from five Japanese prefectures as it seeks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The Cabinet and other ruling party lawmakers met last Monday to discuss the possibility of allowing imports from Fukushima, Gunma, Chiba, Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures. The ban was imposed following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

It is likely that the government wants to resolve the issue early this year, said Professor Lee Shui-hui, who teaches Japanese politics and economics at National Chengchi University's College of International Affairs. He noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of friendly but unofficial ties between the two sides.

Taipei's pending application to join the CPTPP, in which Japan holds a leading role, "is also key in Taiwan's plans to remove its food import ban", said the professor.

The free trade agreement links 11 Asia-Pacific countries - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Taiwan's Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua acknowledged in December that the ban would most likely come up in the island's push to join the CPTPP. "This has long been what Japan is most concerned about," she said.

Prof Lee also said that a referendum last month would have had a bearing on the issue as voters had shown that they wanted food safety issues and politics to be kept separate.

In December, Taiwan held a series of referendums, one of which asked voters to determine if the island should allow pork imports that may contain traces of the feed additive ractopamine.

The government maintained that allowing such imports - which would mostly come from the United States - would mean a step forward for Taipei in potentially inking a trade deal with Washington.

The outcome of the referendum meant the government was permitted to move forward with the pork import policy. This and the lifting of the ban on imports from the Japanese prefectures were "symbolic gestures", said Prof Lee.

"For the US and Japan, they just want to see Taiwan's demonstration of goodwill, (relaxing restrictions) doesn't necessarily mean the two countries will be exporting all the pork and food products they can to Taiwan," the professor said.