Taiwan will ensure peace in region, Tsai tells French senators

TAIPEI • Taiwan will continue to play its role as a member of the international community and ensure regional peace and stability, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of four French senators yesterday amid escalating tensions with China.

The senators, lead by former defence minister Alain Richard, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, despite the strong objections of China which views the island as its own territory and is always angered by visits of foreign officials.

The visit by the senators comes after four straight days, beginning last Friday, of massed Chinese air force missions into Taiwan's air defence zone, moves met with concern by Washington and its allies.

Speaking to the senators at the presidential office, Ms Tsai thanked France for its concern about the situation in the Taiwan Strait and support for its international participation.

"We will continue to fulfil our responsibilities as members of the international community to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. We also hope to make more contributions to the world along with France," she said.

Mr Richard, head of the French Senate's Taiwan Friendship Group, was defence minister from 1997 to 2002 under president Jacques Chirac. Mr Richard has visited Taiwan twice before, in 2015 and 2018.

Ms Tsai said Taiwan was "very moved" that Mr Richard decided to visit, despite what she described as "pressure" - a reference to China. In March, the Chinese embassy in Paris warned against lawmakers meeting Taiwanese officials, prompting a rebuff from the French foreign ministry, which said its senators are free to meet whoever they wish when they travel. Ms Tsai did not mention the recent Chinese air force activities.

In a speech after he was conferred a top medal of honour by Ms Tsai, Mr Richard said Taiwan's de facto embassy in Paris has been doing "a very good job in representing your country".

France, like most nations, officially recognises China which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.

Beijing tries to keep the island isolated on the world stage and baulks at the use of the name Taiwan or any reference to it as a "country".

Beijing has ramped up pressure on Ms Tsai's government since her 2016 election win and has aggressively tried to dissuade politicians from visiting in recent years.

The Chinese embassy in Paris warned that the visit would damage the interests of China, Chinese-French relations and "the image of France", in comments posted on its website.

The French senators are not the only senior foreign visitors in Taiwan at the moment.

Ms Tsai later met Mr Tony Abbott, Australia's former prime minister.

Mr Abbott said yesterday he was in Taiwan to help end its international isolation, offering his support to the democratically run island even in the face of what he called China's "challenges".

Mr Abbott, who made the comments to President Tsai at her office in Taipei, is not visiting in any official capacity, but his trip comes as Western democracies seek to support the island.

He praised Taiwan's success at controlling the Covid-19 pandemic despite its absence from global bodies such as the World Health Organisation, as its membership is being blocked by China.

"It is in large measure to try to help to end this isolation from which Taiwan has been suffering for so many decades that I am here in this country and I do hope that this will be the first of many visits," Mr Abbott said.

