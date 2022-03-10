Taiwan wants to be 'full member' of US Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - A senior Taiwanese minister called on Wednesday (March 9) for the island to be made a "full member" of the United States' forthcoming Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, saying Taipei was a reliable partner and crucial part of the global supply chain.

Washington vowed last month to commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific to push back against what its sees as China's bid to create a regional sphere of influence and become the world's most influential power.

The 12-page strategy overview reiterated US plans to launch an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in early 2022, an initiative the administration hopes will at least partially fill a big gap in engagement with the region since 2017 when then- President Donald Trump quit a multinational trade framework.

Speaking to an online event organised by the Brookings Institution, a US think-tank, Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng said democratically governed Taiwan was a dependable and stable partner both politically and economically.

"Taiwan is very willing to support the US Indo-Pacific Economic Framework," he said.

"I would like to urge the US government, and I hope all the audience participating in the seminar today can help us convey this message to the US government, that Taiwan would like to be a full member of this framework."

Supply chain cooperation between Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, and the United States was vital for both, Deng added.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has condemned the US Indo-Pacific push, saying Washington is creating "exclusive clubs".

Any Taiwanese participation in the economic section would likely further strain Sino-US ties with Beijing angered by any shows of support from Washington for the island.