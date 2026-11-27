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A worker prepares food at a restaurant decorated with campaign ribbons in support of Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen of the Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei, Taiwan.

TAIPEI - Taiwanese voters are displaying their political colours like never before, adorning themselves, their shops and even their pets with ribbons to show fervent support for their favourite candidates ahead of Nov 28’s local elections.

Grassroots campaigning has intensified in the run-up to the vote, which will decide races for around 11,000 posts, including mayors and magistrates, across 22 cities and counties.

While giveaways have been a feature of previous campaigns, voters have taken it to a new level in 2026.

In Taipei, where the mayoral contest looks set to go down to the wire, people have been designing, making and sharing ribbons to promote their preferred candidate.

The ribbons, usually several centimetres wide and more than half a metre long, have been hugely popular among Puma Shen supporters.

Shen, who is seeking to become the capital’s first Democratic Progressive Party mayor in nearly 30 years, was the dark horse in the race against the more experienced incumbent Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang party.

But Shen’s savviness on social media and on the stump has sparked a frenzy of support dubbed “Ocean Current”, a play on his name, that has spread across the island democracy.

Coffee shop owner Jason Yang, in his 60s, decided to print his own ribbons to show his backing for Shen after he could not get hold of any official ones.

“I think I’ve printed around 1,000 in total,” in various designs, said Yang, who displays them on a table next to the entrance for people to pick up.

‘Special and pretty’

Campaign ribbons bearing the slogan "Taipei Encore" are displayed at the campaign headquarters of Taipei mayoral candidate Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang ahead of Taiwan's local elections in Taipei. PHOTO: AFP

Yang’s shop has become one of many unofficial distribution sites for Shen supporters to share their own ribbon designs – and collect others – for free.

“They leave the items here so I can distribute them on their behalf,” Yang said.

“They’re all handmade, not mass-produced by a printing company... some feature designs people created themselves, some have illustrations of Puma Shen, and others have Ocean Current logos or animals. They’re all very cute.”

Wang Tai-li, an expert in political communication at National Taiwan University’s Graduate Institute of Journalism, said it was the first time she had observed ribbons being used by supporters to express their “identification with a particular candidate”.

“This has been tremendously important in helping Shen establish his name recognition and public image,” Wang said.

They have tied them in their hair, to their bags and even onto their pets – “something we have never seen in previous elections”, she said.

Chiang, on the other hand, “doesn’t need to work especially hard to establish name recognition because he is already very well known”.

At a food market in Taipei, Yinny Fan displayed Chiang’s official campaign ribbons at her stall selling tofu.

“We can use this to tie up our bags, or to tie our hair,” Fan, 46, told AFP. “It looks special and pretty, and the colour is really nice too. You can tell right away, at a glance, which party it belongs to.”

‘Like a carnival’

A woman holds a campaign placard next to a cardboard cutout of Taipei mayoral candidate Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang at his campaign headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan. PHOTO: AFP

For Lily Chang, 41, collecting ribbons has become a way of meeting other Shen supporters in her neighbourhood and sharing information on where more are available.

“This election feels a bit like a carnival, it’s been a lot of fun,” Chang said, describing Shen as “my first political crush”.

Supporters have found other creative ways to show their political stripes, like displaying badges and keychains on their backpacks.

At a print shop in Taipei on Nov 26, people waited for hours to emblazon T-shirts and tote bags with Shen’s campaign slogans.

Syu Jia-lun, who was behind the viral “Ocean Current” poster design later adopted by Shen’s campaign team, said people “need a symbol through which they can recognise one another and understand where others stand”.

But he worried that people were paying more attention to the products than the policies.

“What I hope is that one day in the future people won’t need to identify whether someone shares their political leanings or not... we’ll simply be able to have a proper discussion,” he said.

“But we’re still going through this process now so I think these items need to exist at this stage.” AFP