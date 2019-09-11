Taiwan urges China to ensure rights of detained Taiwanese man

TAIPEI (DPA) - Taipei on Wednesday (Sept 11) urged Beijing to ensure the safety and human rights of a Taiwanese man detained by China since Aug 20, when he entered China from Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, China confirmed the detention for the first time. In Beijing, Mr Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of China's Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a news conference that the Taiwanese man, Mr Lee Meng-chu, has been investigated for being suspected of endangering national security, Taiwan's state-run Central News Agency reported.

Mr Lee, a volunteer adviser to Fangliao township of Pingtung county in southern Taiwan, visited Hong Kong on Aug 18 alone. He lost contact with his family and friends after Aug 20, when he entered Shenzhen in China's Guangdong province, according to Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, the government agency that deals with Beijing.

Since late August, Taiwan has urged both China and Hong Kong to reveal more details.

Responding to China's Wednesday confirmation of the detention, Taipei urged Beijing to ensure Mr Lee's safety and reveal more details about the case.

"So far we have received no information about the place of detention... China should ensure Lee's legal and human rights and allow visits of family and lawyers as soon as possible," Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng told dpa during a phone interview.

Mr Lee, 44, who studied in New York, often shares information on Facebook about the pro-democracy movement and recent protests in Hong Kong, which may have drawn the ire of the Beijing authorities.