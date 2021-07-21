Taiwan to use own name at new Lithuania office

TAIPEI • Taiwan has announced that it will set up an office in Lithuania using its colloquial name in a significant diplomatic departure that is bound to rile China.

Taiwan's first diplomatic outpost in Europe in 18 years will be called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, not the Taipei Office.

The self-ruled democracy of some 23 million people, known officially as the Republic of China, is recognised as a country by only 15 nations.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu yesterday called the move "very significant".

"Lithuania is a good partner for Taiwan who shares the same values for freedom and democracy," Mr Wu said, adding that both are on the "strategic front line of defending democratic systems".

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said it planned to open a trade office in Taipei this autumn.

"Lithuania is interested in expanding its cooperation with Taiwan in various fields, laying particular emphasis on the development of economic relations and cultural exchanges," the ministry said.

The announcement is the latest sign that some Baltic and central European countries are seeking closer relations with Taiwan, even if that angers China. Beijing claims the island and has vowed to one day retake it - by force if needed.

China tries to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage and baulks at any official use of the word "Taiwan" lest it lend the island a sense of international legitimacy. But Taiwan has de facto diplomatic ties with dozens of nations through its Taipei Representative Offices.

In May, Lithuania announced it was quitting China's 17+1 cooperation forum with central and eastern European states, calling it "divisive". It has since pledged to donate some 20,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan and open its own representative office on the island.

Last week, Slovakia announced it was donating 10,000 vaccines to Taiwan, a gesture of thanks for some 700,000 masks Taipei sent the central European nation at the start of the pandemic.

Politicians in the Czech Republic have also pushed for closer ties with Taiwan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE