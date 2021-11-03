Taiwan to step up reservist training amid tension with China

TAIPEI • Taiwan's defence ministry yesterday said it will boost training of its reserve forces next year, including doubling down combat and shooting exercises, as China increased military activities near the self-rule island.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have escalated in recent weeks as Beijing steps up military pressure that has included repeated missions by Chinese warplanes in Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

On Sunday, Taiwan's air force had to scramble once more to warn off eight Chinese aircraft including fighter jets that entered its air defence zone. The zone is a broad area that Taiwan monitors and patrols to give it more time to respond to any approaching threats.

Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng last month described the situation as "the most serious" in more than 40 years and urged extra military spending for home-made weapons.

Starting from next year, mandatory refresher training for some reserve forces will be increased to 14 days from the current five to seven days to "effectively elevate combat capability of the reserve forces", the defence ministry said.

Those reservists will be required to more than double the amount of bullets they fire in shooting exercises, while combat training will be extended to 56 hours from half day, it added.

The new programme will be applied to about 13 per cent of the 110,000 reservists that the ministry plans to train next year, before further decisions are made on whether to broaden it.

Taiwan has been gradually shifting from a conscript military to a volunteer-dominated professional force, but media reported last year that the switch was troublesome and has led to a gutting of the 2.31-million-strong reserve force.

Some of the reservists have complained of wasting time on pointless drills and lectures during retraining.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy, blaming China for the tensions.

REUTERS