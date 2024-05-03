Taiwan to roll out subsidies for tourists heading to Hualien, Taitung during post-quake recovery

Visitors going on self-guided tours to Taiwan’s Hualien and Taitung counties can expect to receive accommodation and transport subsidies.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications said in a statement on May 2 that it has set aside NT$5.3 billion (S$222 million) for post-quake recovery and reconstruction work, including at least NT$1.3 billion to revitalise the tourism industry.

Taiwan has been hit by more than 1,000 aftershocks since a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck popular tourist destination Hualien on April 3.

As part of the tourism recovery plan, travellers on self-guided tours can receive accommodation subsidies of NT$1,000 per room if they visit Hualien from Monday to Thursday, and NT$500 per room if they check in from Friday to Sunday, the ministry said.

Those on self-guided tours to Taitung in south-east Taiwan can get NT$1,000 per room if they check in to their accommodation from Monday to Thursday, the ministry added.

Additionally, travel agencies that run group tours can receive accommodation subsidies of up to NT$20,000 for each group that visits Hualien and NT$15,000 for Taitung, the ministry said.

To qualify for the subsidies, each tour group must have more than 20 travellers, and visit for at least two days with one overnight stay. There can only be one weekend day or public holiday included in the travel period.

Each travel agency can apply for subsidies for up to five tour groups for the duration of the programme.

These subsidies will last for three months from July 1, wire service Central News Agency reported.

Aside from accommodation subsidies, the ministry will also introduce a discount where two people can travel for the price of one using the Taiwan Pass – a domestic travel pass that includes unlimited rides on trains, metros, sightseeing shuttles and more. This will be available from July 1, Central News Agency said.

From June 1, travellers can also travel for free on Taiwan Tourist Shuttle services that run in Hualien and Taitung, and enjoy an 80 per cent discount on tours by Taiwan Tour Bus in those areas, the ministry said.

To encourage foreign visitors to visit Hualien via chartered flights, those with at least 50 passengers will be eligible for travel subsidies from NT$300,000 to NT$400,000. The ministry said the programme would take effect from July 1 but did not provide details on how it would operate, Central News Agency reported.