Taiwan to respect Honduras vote outcome, but says vote count ongoing

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan will respect the result of the Honduras election, but will only comment once the vote count is done, the government said on Tuesday (Nov 30), holding off on formally congratulating Ms Xiomara Castro, who looked set to win and may ditch Taipei for Beijing.

Honduras is among just 15 countries with formal diplomatic ties to Taiwan, and Ms Castro has floated the idea of switching them to China.

With just over half the ballots counted, Ms Castro, the wife of former President Manuel Zelaya, held a nearly 20-point lead over conservative Nasry Asfura, the mayor of capital Tegucigalpa and candidate of the ruling National Party, who won 34 per cent, according to a preliminary tally.

However, the tally had not been updated for over 10 hours by Monday afternoon.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Taipei supported free and fair elections and would respect the outcome.

But she noted that vote counting had yet to finish, and Taiwan would only issue a statement when there was an official result.

"We are already continuing to strengthen communication with all levels of society, important friends, to explain our positive intentions to deepen our friendly ties and good bilateral cooperative relations," she told reporters in Taipei.

"We will cooperate with the new Honduras government, regardless of the political party or who is elected."

The two countries have a relationship dating to 1941, before the Republic of China government fled to Taiwan after losing the Chinese civil war.

China's Foreign Ministry last week accused the United States of "arm-twisting" after a US delegation made clear Washington wanted Honduras to maintain its longstanding diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan has warned Honduras not to be taken in by China's "flashy and false"promises.

China's efforts to woo away Taiwan's remaining allies have alarmed and angered Washington, which is concerned about Beijing's growing international influence, especially in Central America.