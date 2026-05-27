Taiwan to launch children investment accounts to lift birth rate

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Under the plan, the government will provide a NT$5,000 (S$203) monthly child allowance for minors under 18.

TAIPEI – Taiwan plans to launch government-subsidised investment accounts for youth from the ages of 6- to 18-years-old, a move that could provide a boost to the island’s booming wealth management sector.

The initiative is part of an 18-measure policy package unveiled by President Lai Ching-te and his administration on May 27 aimed at reversing Taiwan’s plummeting birth rate and expanding family support.

While Taiwan previously offered savings accounts restricted to low- and middle-income youth, the new programme expands eligibility to youth under the age of 18.

“We need to elevate this heavy responsibility from the shoulders of individuals to a support system shared by the nation, society, and enterprises,” Mr Lai said at a briefing in Taipei.

Under the plan, the government will provide a NT$5,000 (S$203) monthly child allowance for minors under 18.

For children of 6- to 18-years-old, NT$2,500 of that sum will be automatically funnelled into dedicated investment accounts.

The government will give professional mandates to manage the investment accounts, and guarantees a minimum return equivalent to a two-year fixed-term deposit interest rate.

Additional measures in the package include increasing birth and education subsidies and providing tax incentives.

The policy rollout comes ahead of Taiwan local government elections in November.

Taiwan is under pressure to address its demographic crisis; its fertility rate stood at just 0.86 in 2024, making it one of the lowest globally, according to a UN report.

The initiative also mirrors similar policy designs aimed at generational wealth-building elsewhere.

In the US, President Donald Trump introduced “Trump accounts” to provide US$1,000 (S$1,276.60) in seed funding to millions of American children under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Parents in Norway, where such a programme has been in place since the 1940s, receive an allowance of about US$220 per child up to the age of 18. BLOOMBERG