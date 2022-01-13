Taiwan to launch $1.4b Lithuania credit fund amid Beijing pressure

VILNIUS • Taiwan will launch a US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) credit programme to help fund joint projects between Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies in six business categories, a Taiwan government minister said on Tuesday.

Lithuania faces pressure from China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to reverse a decision last year allowing the island to open a de-facto embassy in Vilnius under its own name.

China has downgraded diplomatic ties with Vilnius, and is pressuring companies, such as German car parts giant Continental to stop using Lithuanian-made parts.

It has also blocked Lithuanian cargo from entering China.

"The Taiwan authorities' attempts to use dollar diplomacy to expand Taiwan independence activities are doomed to fail," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing yesterday in response to a question about the credit programme.

Taiwan last week announced plans to set up a separate US$200 million fund to invest in Lithuanian industries and boost bilateral trade as it tries to fend off China's diplomatic pressure on the Baltic state.

"The investment and credit funds will help us strengthen the cooperation," Taiwan's National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin told an online news conference. The credit fund will focus on developing semiconductor talent and facilitating semiconductor development, as well as biotechnologies, satellites, finance and scientific research, he said.

Lithuania's Economy and Innovations Minister Ausrine Armonaite said her country planned to open a trade representation office in Taiwan in the spring. Taiwanese representations in other countries, except the unrecognised Somaliland, are named after Taiwan's capital Taipei.

US diplomats have expressed strong support for Lithuania, calling China's pressure "economic coercion".

REUTERS