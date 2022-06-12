Taiwan to cut quarantine for arrivals to three days

TAIPEI • Taiwan has said it will cut mandatory quarantine for all arrivals to three days from seven, its latest relaxation of rules as it tries to live with Covid-19 and resume normal life even as it has been dealing with a surge of infections.

But pre-departure negative polymerase chain reaction tests are still a requirement.

Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely although, in May, it cut the days spent in isolation for arrivals to seven from 10.

It has reported more than 2.7 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant.

But with more than 99 per cent of those exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the "new Taiwan model".

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said yesterday that the new quarantine rule would start from Wednesday.

After quarantine, people have to continue to monitor their health for a further four days and avoid going out if possible, it added.

The move was made "considering the international and domestic epidemic situation and epidemic prevention and medical capacity, and to promote economic and social activities and necessary international exchanges", the centre said.

The government says the current domestic Covid-19 wave is waning, but Taiwan has yet to fully reopen its borders.

Taiwanese and foreign residents have never been prohibited from leaving and then re-entering, though they have had to quarantine either at home or in hotels.

Before the pandemic, Taiwan was a popular tourist destination for mainly Asian visitors, with Japan, South Korea and South-east Asia the most important markets.

