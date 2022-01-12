Taiwan tightens restrictions as local, imported cases grow

The health authorities in Taiwan have again tightened restrictions as the island reports an increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, 12 local and 58 imported cases were recorded, a sharp jump from the four and 30 reported on Jan 4.

Like the first Covid-19 wave between May and August last year, the current outbreak is centred on the northern part of the island, with clusters reported in Taoyuan municipality, where the main international airport is located.

It began on Jan 2 with three infected airport janitors but has now ballooned to a string of cases involving 16 airport staff and 15 other people in the community.

The Taoyuan authorities have suspended classes at two elementary schools that reported one positive case each, and are working to trace and screen potential cases.

"The Covid-19 team in Taoyuan has been working non-stop, expanding contact tracing and screening some 20,000 people," Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) has dispatched a team of health experts to examine airport hygiene conditions, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Monday.

Previously, the CECC hinted at lifting quarantine restrictions for Taiwanese, and possibly foreign travellers, who enter Taiwan after Chinese New Year, once more than 70 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated, and if the local transmission rate remained low. But on Sunday, the authorities announced an extension of the level two Covid-19 alert to at least Jan 24.

In Taiwan's four-tier alert system, level two is implemented when local cases with unidentifiable sources are reported. It requires people to don masks outdoors and limits outdoor gatherings to under 500 people. Indoor gatherings are restricted to under 100 people.

Beginning yesterday, passengers arriving on flights from Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand must wait for the result of their Covid-19 test before clearing Customs. Those who test positive will be taken to hospital for treatment, while those with a negative result will be transported to quarantine facilities.

"We are moving the line of defence to the (airport) front line... due to the incubation period for the Omicron variant being shorter. We think a large number of infected travellers will test positive at the airport under the new regulation," said Dr Chen.

The first flight arriving from Sydney, Australia, early yesterday morning saw four passengers testing positive. "That is a positivity rate of about 10 per cent - it is higher than we anticipated," said Mr Wang Bi-sheng, a health official directing the testing procedure at the airport.

The Health Minister has also encouraged Taiwanese to sign up for booster shots.