Taiwan thanks US for approving $1 billion howitzer sale

WASHINGTON • Taiwan thanked the United States yesterday for agreeing to sell 40 howitzer artillery systems in a US$750 million (S$1 billion) deal that will help the island better defend itself from what it calls a Chinese invasion.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery systems to Taiwan, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

This comes after arms sales last year that included drones and coastal missile defences meant to upgrade the island's capabilities and discourage any attacks from the Chinese mainland.

The Biden administration has approved other direct commercial sales of arms to Taiwan since taking office.

The latest package would include the howitzers, 1,698 precision guidance kits for munitions, spares, training, ground stations and upgrades for Taiwan's previous generation of howitzers, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Wednesday.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry expressed "sincere gratitude" to the US government in a statement yesterday, saying the sale would help its ground forces increase their "capacity for speedy reaction and fire support".

The ministry called the continuous US arms support a "basis for maintaining regional stability".

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said it was the first major arms sale announced since President Joe Biden took office in January and would help the island "maintain rock-solid self-defence and regional peace and stability".

It added: "Faced with China's continuing military expansion and provocations, our government will boost national defence and security with an unwavering determination to defend people's lives and our free and democratic way of living."

China sees Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

China's Foreign Ministry said it "firmly opposed" the sale and had lodged "stern representations" with the US, according to comments from a spokesman posted on the ministry's website.

The sale interfered in China's domestic affairs, the spokesman said, warning that China would take countermeasures as the issue develops.

China's Cabinet-level Taiwan Affairs Office repeated a call for the US to stop all arms sales to Taiwan so as not to send a wrong signal to pro-independence forces on the island.

Like most nations, the US has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is required by law to provide it with the means to defend itself and is its most important international backer, to Beijing's anger.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE