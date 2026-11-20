Taiwan flagged 2,400 Threads accounts which fell into 27 clusters using similar Chinese names and different numerical IDs.

TAIPEI – Taiwan has flagged nearly 2,700 social media accounts to Meta that it says appear to be part of a Chinese information warfare campaign seeking to influence elections on the island next week, according to three government officials and internal reports.

In recent weeks, Taiwanese officials identified the accounts on Threads, a text-based Meta platform popular in Taiwan, as suspected vehicles for coordinated Chinese influence operations, according to the officials familiar with the matter and the government reports reviewed by Reuters.

The accounts, almost all of which were opened in the past four months, appeared to have been created in batches and most were identified as Chinese, according to one of the reports.

The Nov 28 elections for mayors and county chiefs are a key barometer of support for President Lai Ching-te’s Democratic Progressive Party – which China calls a “separatist” force and refuses to engage with – ahead of presidential elections in early 2028.

‘Make people turn against each other’

Taiwanese officials have expressed concern that Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, is intensifying online efforts to sway voters before the elections. Taipei rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

A Meta spokesperson said the company, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, had removed the accounts flagged by Taiwan's government, many of which had already been disabled by its systems.

None of these “low-quality fake accounts” had posted about election-related topics and most had no followers, the spokesperson said in a statement, adding: “We will continue to take action against accounts that violate our policies.”

Taiwanese officials said they had confirmed that some of the accounts had been taken down.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment. Beijing has long rejected accusations it interferes in Taiwanese elections.

Three Taiwan security officials investigating the matter said the activity formed part of a broader pattern of disinformation, amplification of divisive political narratives and attempts to undermine trust in democracy.

“They don’t necessarily ask you to support certain candidates but they make people turn against each other, grow disgusted with democracy, choose not to vote, and they intensify election divisions,” said one of the officials, all of whom spoke on condition of the anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

An official from Taiwan’s National Security Council told Reuters that China had used social media platforms and other means to try to influence the discourse around Taiwan’s elections, adding Taipei would continue to work with allies and responsible platforms to ensure elections were not affected by foreign forces.

Accounts sought to discourage voting, Taiwan says

Threads is the target of the alleged campaign because of its popularity in Taiwan, officials said, adding that they had not identified similar accounts on Instagram.

Of 2,400 Threads accounts flagged by Taiwan, 74% listed China as their location, while around 25% did not disclose one and 1% listed Russia, according to one government report.

It said the accounts fell into 27 clusters using similar Chinese names and different numerical IDs, suggesting they were batch-created.

“The assessment is that this batch of accounts was created in bulk by operators in China or Russia, likely with the aim of influencing Taiwan’s 2026 local elections,” the report said.

The accounts often sought to build credibility by first posing as ordinary Taiwanese users, sharing posts about everyday interests such as fortune-telling, another official said.

“Then one day, they start by criticising the government and attacking candidates, before saying they are disappointed with the ruling party and will therefore give up voting,” the official said.

Taiwan also told Meta that some 260 accounts had disseminated more than 2,150 AI-generated videos that officials say were part of the Chinese campaign, according to the officials and another internal report.

Those videos attracted 2.35 million interactions, including comments and shares, according to the report, which said most of the videos targeted DPP politicians and policies.

That included videos about Puma Shen, the party’s high-profile candidate for mayor of Taipei. Some accused him of bullying when he was a student. Shen has denied the allegations. REUTERS