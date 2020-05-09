Taiwan sees results with amnesty to get illegal workers to surface

Taiwan's bid to plug a hole in its Covid-19 fight is making progress, with more than 2,700 illegal migrant workers surrendering themselves under a special amnesty programme or detained by law enforcers.

But there is still some distance to go as there are about 53,000 such workers, who have been flagged by civic groups working with them as a blind spot in Taiwan's virus-fighting efforts because they are afraid to come forward and be saddled with penalties and fines.

The concerns surfaced in February after Taiwan's 32nd confirmed Covid-19 case was reported to be an illegal migrant caregiver who worked with various elderly patients. There are 440 confirmed cases in Taiwan, with six deaths, as of yesterday.

Experts expect many more Covid-19 cases among the illegal worker population.

As of Tuesday, about half of the 2,757 undocumented migrant workers or those who overstayed their tourist visas to work here had turned themselves in under the amnesty programme, with the rest being detained by law enforcers, the Interior Ministry's international affairs director William Chang told The Straits Times on Thursday.

Most hail from Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines and are in sectors such as fishing and caregiving.

The Expanded Overstayers' Voluntary Departure Programme, which runs from April 1 to June 30, follows a year-long programme announced by the National Immigration Agency (NIA) in January last year aimed at encouraging undocumented workers to return home and which saw some 9,000 of them turning themselves in.

Mr Chang said: "The NIA launched this expanded programme to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak. Undocumented migrant workers are especially vulnerable to the virus because there is no way for them to get access to the public service system." He was referring to Taiwan's universal healthcare system, available to citizens and foreigners with valid visas or resident certificates.

Those who turn themselves in under the amnesty will not be subjected to mandatory detention, face no re-entry ban, and will be fined NT$2,000 (S$95) instead of the usual NT$10,000.

Mr Chang said the NIA is doing all it can to reach such workers, who are likely trying to lie low. This includes setting up 25 local service centres across the island and a hotline for them to turn themselves in or call, as well as a specialised operations brigade and service vehicles that tour the island's counties and cities, putting up posters and passing out fliers.

The NIA also asked Taiwan's liaison officers based in the South-east Asian countries where the workers are from to publicise news of the programme there, "because many migrant workers in Taiwan get the news from their relatives back home", said Mr Chang.

The Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei even arranged two shelter houses for Indonesians who voluntarily came forward. "They can stay there while waiting for their return passage to be arranged," said Mr Chang.

The illegal migrant workers are being checked and those with Covid-19 symptoms such as a fever will be taken to the nearest hospital for screening.

Those without symptoms can begin the process of arranging their return passage. The NIA said it will help with their passport applications as many had expired passports and were thus unable to go home.