Taiwan sees China paralysing island's defences in a conflict

TAIPEI • Taiwan has warned that China could "paralyse" its defences in a conflict, a stark new assessment expected to fuel calls in Washington for more support for the democratically ruled island.

China was able to neutralise Taiwan's air-and-sea defences and counter-attack systems with "soft and hard electronic attacks", the Defence Ministry in Taipei said in an annual report to lawmakers seen by Bloomberg.

The document offered a more alarming assessment than last year's report, which had said China still lacked the capability to launch an assault.

While Beijing was not believed to possess the transport and logistical capacity necessary for an invasion of Taiwan's large and mountainous main island, the ministry recommended monitoring Chinese efforts to expand training and preparations for complex landing operations.

China already has the ability to seize Taiwan's surrounding islands, it said.

Policymakers in the United States and Japan have expressed growing concern about Taiwan's vulnerability after decades of Chinese military investment and President Xi Jinping's efforts to ramp up pressure on the island's government.

Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade Chinese province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

In recent years, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has stepped up incursions into Taiwan's air-defence-identification zone in what security analysts view as an effort to show its ability to deny any allied effort to defend the island.

The US has continued to supply arms to support the government in Taipei, despite breaking ties in favour of Beijing more than four decades ago, and American lawmakers have urged greater efforts to shore up its defences.

The Taiwanese Defence Ministry reaffirmed a list of seven events that might prompt a Chinese invasion, some of which Beijing has already accused Taiwan of doing:

• Taiwan declares independence.

• Taiwan clearly heads towards independence.

• Taiwan suffers internal turmoil.

• Taiwan gets nuclear weapons.

• Dialogue on peaceful unification has been delayed.

• Foreign forces intervene in Taiwan's internal affairs.

• Foreign troops are stationed in Taiwan.

China's incursions across the median last year appeared to be an attempt to gauge its response, the report said.

The PLA's deployment of mid-and long-range missiles and drills involving aircraft carriers was intended to demonstrate its ability to delay any foreign military intervention, according to the report.

